Guptill shines but Islamabad United stumble to 174/9 against Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United, under the glimmering lights and the pressure of expectations, posted a challenging total of 174/9 against the Quetta Gladiators. The match, filled with twists and turns, saw Martin Guptill emerge as the top scorer for Islamabad with a well-composed 56 off 47 deliveries, adorned with five boundaries and a six.

The innings commenced on a promising note for Islamabad United, with Guptill and Alex Hales crafting a 51-run partnership for the opening stand. Hales, contributing a brisk 23 off 20 balls, set the tone before falling to Akeal Hosein. The momentum was further bolstered by Agha Salman, who added a quick 31 off 21 deliveries, and Captain Shadab Khan’s fiery 23 from just 13 balls, as Islamabad aimed for a formidable total.

However, the Quetta Gladiators' bowling unit, led by Mohammad Amir with impressive figures of 2-20 and supported by Hosein's 2-34, clawed back into the game, restricting Islamabad's middle and lower order from unleashing their full potential. The pivotal moments included crucial run-outs and wickets falling at regular intervals, notably the run-out of Haider Ali and Imad Wasim, which dented Islamabad's aspirations of a heftier total.

The late innings saw Islamabad United struggling to maintain their earlier pace, with Azam Khan's quickfire 18 off 6 balls being a highlight before he was bowled by Hosein. The tail-enders, under mounting pressure from accurate bowling and sharp fielding by the Gladiators, could only add a few to the total, setting the stage for what promised to be a gripping chase.

For the Quetta Gladiators, aside from Amir and Hosein, Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Wasim chipped in with crucial wickets, ensuring that the Islamabad United batsmen were never entirely comfortable at the crease.

SCORES IN BRIEF

ISLAMABAD UNITED 174/9 (Martin Guptill 56, Agha Salman 31, Alex Hales 23, Shadab Khan 23; Mohammad Amir 2-20, Akeal Hosein 2-34) vs QUETTA GLADIATORS.