Hakeem stresses  joint efforts to tackle climate change impacts

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Climate Change, Forests and Wildlife Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai has said that climate change has emerged as a global challenge while in this regard, strengthening the environment department and improving the system are among the top priorities of the present PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He was addressing the introductory meeting of the Environment Department at his office, Civil Secretariat, Peshawar.

On this occasion, Provincial Environment Secretary Nazar Hussain Shah and other section heads of the department gave detailed briefings to the provincial minister regarding their performance. In the meeting, detailed briefing was also given to the provincial minister about the ongoing and new annual development projects and AIP schemes of the department.

There was also a threadbare discussion on the development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s settled and merged districts.

The Forest Minister was also apprised of the progress on the other important issues of the department including Fisheries, New Forests, Watershed, Guzara Forest, KP Forest Policy 1999, KP Forest Ordinance 2002 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Carbon Trading.

Fazal Hakeem underlined the need that we all have to work together as a team to meet the challenges on climate change and achieve the set national goals in this regard. The system, he said, has to be improved by making it easier for the people and in view of the importance of forests in our national economy, concrete steps have to be taken to protect and promote them.

He acknowledged the fact that forests envisaged paramount importance in the stability of the economy, hence it is imperative to control environmental hazards.

To fulfil the public mandate, it is essential that we have to provide maximum relief to the public in all sectors, he concluded.