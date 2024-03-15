Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hashoo Foundation secures Community Impact Award at 13th annual int’l CSR summit

Hashoo Foundation secures Community Impact Award at 13th annual int’l CSR summit
PRESS RELEASE
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Hashoo Foundation, the sustain­ability arm of Hashoo Group, has won a CSR award in the “Com­munity Impact” category for its pivotal role in empowering com­munities across Pakistan through multifaceted initiatives encom­passing education, financial inclu­sion, entrepreneurship, training, and support for over 35 years. Zulfiqar Malik, General Manager of the Pearl-Continental Hotel Ka­rachi, collected the award at the 13th Annual CSR Awards ceremo­ny organised in Karachi by The Professionals Network. Estab­lished in 2011, the CSR Awards stand as a significant recognition platform under The Professionals Network’s stewardship, celebrat­ing the impactful contributions of corporations and NGOs towards Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift. 

The Corporate Social Respon­sibility Awards 2024 is the most Prestigious Recognition Awards programme for Corporate So­cial Responsibility registered with the IPO (Intellectual Prop­erty Rights Organisation) and copyright protected. Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious ac­colade, Abdul Waheed, Director of Finance at Hashoo Founda­tion, expressed, “Our mission has always been to create last­ing change within underserved communities and enable them to live empowered and sustainable lives. We are honoured with this recognition from The Profession­als Network, and we will contin­ue expanding our footprint to en­lighten as many lives as possible.”

Pakistan’s seafood exports to China up 13pc in 2023

Hashoo Foundation serves underprivileged communi­ties through humanitarian and capacity-building approaches across the country, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. The Foundation has been mak­ing concerted efforts to drive positive change in Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, Eco­nomic Growth, and Social Sector Development by engaging with the public sector, academia, national and international net­works, and private sector enti­ties. Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and in­ternational markets. The group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts and PC Legacy and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompass­ing the information technology, investment, travel and tourism, and real-estate sectors.

Tags:

PRESS RELEASE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024