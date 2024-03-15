Hashoo Foundation secures Community Impact Award at 13th annual int’l CSR summit

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Foundation, the sustain­ability arm of Hashoo Group, has won a CSR award in the “Com­munity Impact” category for its pivotal role in empowering com­munities across Pakistan through multifaceted initiatives encom­passing education, financial inclu­sion, entrepreneurship, training, and support for over 35 years. Zulfiqar Malik, General Manager of the Pearl-Continental Hotel Ka­rachi, collected the award at the 13th Annual CSR Awards ceremo­ny organised in Karachi by The Professionals Network. Estab­lished in 2011, the CSR Awards stand as a significant recognition platform under The Professionals Network’s stewardship, celebrat­ing the impactful contributions of corporations and NGOs towards Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift.

The Corporate Social Respon­sibility Awards 2024 is the most Prestigious Recognition Awards programme for Corporate So­cial Responsibility registered with the IPO (Intellectual Prop­erty Rights Organisation) and copyright protected. Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious ac­colade, Abdul Waheed, Director of Finance at Hashoo Founda­tion, expressed, “Our mission has always been to create last­ing change within underserved communities and enable them to live empowered and sustainable lives. We are honoured with this recognition from The Profession­als Network, and we will contin­ue expanding our footprint to en­lighten as many lives as possible.”

Hashoo Foundation serves underprivileged communi­ties through humanitarian and capacity-building approaches across the country, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. The Foundation has been mak­ing concerted efforts to drive positive change in Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, Eco­nomic Growth, and Social Sector Development by engaging with the public sector, academia, national and international net­works, and private sector enti­ties. Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and in­ternational markets. The group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels and Resorts and PC Legacy and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompass­ing the information technology, investment, travel and tourism, and real-estate sectors.