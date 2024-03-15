Health minister holds e-kacheri to resolve public issues

Peshawar - Minister of Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah presided over the first E-Kachehri live session on Thursday along with Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam through a social media website.

While addressing the session, the Minster Health said that engaging with the public through social media platforms is a sign of good governance and it bridges the gap between the government and its public.

During the session, Minister Shah personally responded to the queries and concerns raised by the public.

Several key officials including Director General Health Dr. Shaukat Ali, Chief HSRU Dr. Khalil, Director General Drugs Dr. Abbas, Director General IMU Dr. Ijaz, Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Roghani, CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Initiative Dr. Riaz Tanoli, and other relevant stakeholders were also present at the occasion.

The session received around 15 questions regarding health services in KP MATIz, most of which were addressed directly by Minister Health Qasim Ali Shah, while inquiries regarding specific matters were directed to the relevant authorities.

On the occasion, Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam highlighted at the onset of the session that addressing public complaints through social media platforms is an integral part of their professional responsibilities. Queries received regarding the Directorate General Health Services amounted to 20, with comprehensive responses provided by Dr Shaukat Ali during the session.

Similarly, 15 questions pertaining to the Directorate General of Drugs and Pharmacies services were received, and responses were promptly provided by the relevant quarters.

In response to a query, Project Director Human Capital Investment Program Dr. Akram disclosed that their project has initiated the Geo Tagging of private clinics under the supervision of the Health Care Commission.

The Geo Tagging of approximately 34,000 clinics across the province has already commenced, including nearly 20,000 quack clinics.

After completing the Geo Tagging process province-wide, the Health Care Commission will present its recommendations to the health department for further action.

Immediate action was taken to address complaints regarding posting transfer, Insulin availability, EPI, and other programs. Director General Health highlighted that salaries of employees engaged in projects will be resolved soon as the new government has formed.

Chief Executive Health Card Dr. Riaz Tanoli, in response to a query, stated that after obtaining approval from the Board of Governors, the empanelment of hospitals in the health card system is expected to commence by late April.