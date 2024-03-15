Health minister urges healthy lifestyle on World Kidney Day

LAHORE - In a bid to combat the rising preva­lence of kidney diseases in Paki­stan, Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has em­phasised the importance of adopt­ing a healthy lifestyle. Speaking at an awareness walk, organised by the Punjab Human Organ Trans­plantation Authority (PHOTA) on World Kidney Day on Thursday, he highlighted the need for increased awareness and preventive measures against kidney ailments. Congratulat­ing PHOTA for organising the event, Minister Salman Rafique under­scored the urgency of addressing the escalating burden of kidney diseases in the country. He pledged to enhance efforts to strengthen PHOTA’s initia­tives and improve dialysis facilities across Punjab. Reflecting on the vi­sion of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, the minister reiterated the commit­ment to providing top-notch medical services to patients grappling with kidney ailments through institutions like the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The minister prom­ised that stringent measures would be taken to carry out a crackdown on illegal organ trafficking, and also commended the dedicated efforts of healthcare professionals involved in treating kidney diseases. Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed gratitude towards the media, recognizing its pivotal role in fostering the develop­ment and improvement of society. In a meeting with health reporters here on Thursday, he emphasized that media serves as the “fourth pillar of the state” in Pakistan, commending its efforts in highlighting the shortcomings within the health sector, which are crucial for its reforms. He asserted that with­out media’s assistance, enhancing the health sector would be unattainable. Rafique underscored the significance of media as the “eyes and ears” of the government and affirmed the com­mitment of the administration.