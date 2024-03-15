IHC allows PTI lawyers to meet Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed four PTI lawyers on Thursday to meet with party founder Imran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.
A single bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition wherein the previously summoned Superintendent Adiala jail to appear in person before the court. The court also issued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to assist the court in a petition challenging a notification of the Punjab government imposing a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings and interviews at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail citing security threats.
During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner Sher Afzal Marwat and the Superintendent, Central Prison, Rawalpindi (present in the court) were afforded an opportunity to arrive at an amicable resolution of the matter. When the matter was again taken up, the counsel for the petitioner stated that he will be satisfied if the respondent is directed to comply with the directions issued by a learned Division Bench of this Court vide order, dated 26.10.2023, in ICA No.336/2023.
He further stated that the names of four lawyers have been provided to the Superintendent, Central Prison who would meet the petitioner. The respondent submitted that if directions are issued regarding compliance with order, dated 26.10.2023, passed in ICA No.336/2023, he will have no objection and the said order will be complied with as he was already complying with the same.
The counsel for the petitioner, however, submitted that in consultation with the Superintendent Adiala Jail, a mechanism will be devised regarding meetings of persons with the petitioner-Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC deferred hearing of the case till March 20 for further proceedings.