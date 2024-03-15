IHC allows PTI lawyers to meet Imran in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) al­lowed four PTI lawyers on Thurs­day to meet with party founder Im­ran Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.

A single bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir conducted hearing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) found­er Imran Khan’s petition wherein the previously summoned Superinten­dent Adiala jail to appear in person before the court. The court also is­sued notices to Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to assist the court in a petition challenging a notification of the Punjab government imposing a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings and interviews at Rawalpin­di’s Adiala jail citing security threats.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner Sher Afzal Mar­wat and the Superintendent, Cen­tral Prison, Rawalpindi (present in the court) were afforded an oppor­tunity to arrive at an amicable reso­lution of the matter. When the mat­ter was again taken up, the counsel for the petitioner stated that he will be satisfied if the respondent is di­rected to comply with the direc­tions issued by a learned Division Bench of this Court vide order, dat­ed 26.10.2023, in ICA No.336/2023.

He further stated that the names of four lawyers have been provided to the Superintendent, Central Prison who would meet the petitioner. The respondent submitted that if direc­tions are issued regarding compli­ance with order, dated 26.10.2023, passed in ICA No.336/2023, he will have no objection and the said order will be complied with as he was al­ready complying with the same.

The counsel for the petitioner, however, submitted that in consul­tation with the Superintendent Adi­ala Jail, a mechanism will be devised regarding meetings of persons with the petitioner-Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. After issuing the aforemen­tioned directions, the IHC deferred hearing of the case till March 20 for further proceedings.