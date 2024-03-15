IMARAT Builders Mall welcomes Alco Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - IMARAT Builders Mall, the lead­ing one-stop destination for all construction materials and services, announced a transfor­mative partnership with Alco Pakistan, the nation’s largest manufacturer of architectural aluminum products with a 48-year legacy of innovation and quality. This collaboration aims to bring Alco’s innovative and high-quality aluminium solutions to IMARAT Builders Mall, setting new benchmarks in architectural design and sustainability.

The historic agreement was signed at the IMARAT head of­fice in Islamabad, with Chairman of IMARAT, Shafiq Akbar, and CEO of Alco Pakistan, Waheed Ahmed, leading the proceedings. Alco Pakistan’s leadership team, including Directors Ammar Wa­heed and Malik Naeem Khan, were also present, underscoring the partnership’s significance.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of the IMARAT Group, expressed his confidence in the partnership’s potential: “We are proud to wel­come Alco Pakistan, a true pio­neer in the aluminum industry, to the IMARAT Builders Mall family. Their commitment to quality, in­novation, and a diverse product portfolio perfectly aligns with our vision of providing a comprehen­sive and future-proof construc­tion experience. This partnership will undoubtedly unlock exciting possibilities for our customers seeking advanced and sustain­able building solutions.”