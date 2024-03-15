IMARAT Builders Mall welcomes Alco Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - IMARAT Builders Mall, the leading one-stop destination for all construction materials and services, announced a transformative partnership with Alco Pakistan, the nation’s largest manufacturer of architectural aluminum products with a 48-year legacy of innovation and quality. This collaboration aims to bring Alco’s innovative and high-quality aluminium solutions to IMARAT Builders Mall, setting new benchmarks in architectural design and sustainability.
The historic agreement was signed at the IMARAT head office in Islamabad, with Chairman of IMARAT, Shafiq Akbar, and CEO of Alco Pakistan, Waheed Ahmed, leading the proceedings. Alco Pakistan’s leadership team, including Directors Ammar Waheed and Malik Naeem Khan, were also present, underscoring the partnership’s significance.
Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of the IMARAT Group, expressed his confidence in the partnership’s potential: “We are proud to welcome Alco Pakistan, a true pioneer in the aluminum industry, to the IMARAT Builders Mall family. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and a diverse product portfolio perfectly aligns with our vision of providing a comprehensive and future-proof construction experience. This partnership will undoubtedly unlock exciting possibilities for our customers seeking advanced and sustainable building solutions.”