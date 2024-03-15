'Joe Biden family did business with drug cartel partners'

A book published last month revealed a financial scandal involving the family of US President Joe Biden and a partner of the Sinaloa drug cartel as the writer notes about a whopping $5 million loan and an $80,000 gift to Hunter Biden, Breitbart News reported.



Writer Peter Schweizer’s book was published in February with the title Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans in which the author mentions Ye Jianming's partnership with the former leader of a Chinese triad called the United Bamboo Gang (UBG) and Zhang Anle or the "White Wolf".

According to the book, when Biden was Vice President, his family entered into a partnership with Ye. He is claimed to be associated with China’s ruling party.



"The problem of conflicting personal ties when it comes to confronting China on fentanyl extends beyond the Biden family to members of his administration. And so does the silence," Schweizer stated.

During the partnership, the Biden family received monetary benefits with Hunter Biden getting a three-carat diamond worth $80,000. Moreover, the book also claimed that in July 2017, Ye’s company provided the Biden family with a $5 million loan with no interest.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is seen as he makes a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee markup on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 10, 2024. — Reuters

CEFC further made interest-free, forgivable loans to the Biden family, and the company’s executive Zhao Running wrote that "$5 million was intended as money lent to the BD family, not just Hunter Biden."

In his book, Schweizer wrote: "Interest-free loans provide tremendous leverage because the lender can demand its money back if it is displeased by any action."



Joe Biden’s son Hunter spoke to Ye on a "regular basis" and Ye helped Hunter "on a number of his personal issues" including unspecified "sensitive things."

"Joe Biden was outspoken in 1992 when it was exposed that Beijing was involved with the heroin trade," Schweizer writes, adding that "But now with the far more deadly fentanyl crisis, he has grown silent."

"When Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address in 2023… he treated it [fentanyl crisis] as a conventional drug problem," Schweizer said.

He continued: "What he never mentioned was Beijing’s hand in the matter. President Biden has been remarkably quiet in discussing China’s involvement in the drug trade; he does not challenge its leadership about their conduct."

Schweizer noted that he previously reported that "members of the first family received some $31 million in deals from a small group of Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence."

But some of these businessmen who allegedly funneled money to the Bidens "have ties to the fentanyl trade, including $5 million from a Chinese national who was a business partner with a notorious triad leader."

This "cash flow," he argues, connects the Bidens with Chinese triad associates.

"Ye and White Wolf set up the Shanghai Zhenrong Petroleum Company together. White Wolf’s gang, UBG also has a partnership with Sinaloa Cartel and helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the US."

"UBG helped to turn ‘the Sinaloa Cartel into the King of Fentanyl,’ according to a Mexican investigation of the cartel," Schweizer wrote in his book.

White Wolf had been arrested and convicted in the 1980s on drug trafficking and racketeering charges in the US.

The UBG, as per Schweizer, is involved extensively in the international drug trade, having sold heroin in the US for decades.

He quoted one government report stating: "It is believed the gang is active in several US cities, including Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and various California cities. The UBG has built up a sophisticated network capable of supplying members with guns, narcotics, and fraudulent identifications."

White Wolf also allegedly has close ties with the Beijing government; senior Communist Party officials call him "Big Brother."

"The fact that a Chinese businessman who showered millions on the Bidens is partners with a crime syndicate... in the distribution of fentanyl into the US might be shocking enough. But there is more," Schweizer wrote.

Schweizer also stated that Hunter’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, was also a legal representative for Ng Lap Seng, an alleged Chinese triad member who was convicted on bribery charges. Lowell has also allegedly represented Qin Fei, who is accused of being a Chinese intelligence officer, and Lum Davis, who pleaded guilty to illegally lobbying for the Chinese government.

