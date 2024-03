ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court (AC) Judge Mu­hammad Bashir, who rose to fame for disqualifying two prime minis­ters Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan retired on Thursday. Judge Muham­mad Bashir was appointed in the accountability court on March 13, 2012. He retired after serving as Accountability Court Judge for 12 years. Muhammad Bashir sentenced Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Safdar.