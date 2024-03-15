KP governor briefed on Islamia College affairs

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Thursday visited Islamia College Peshawar and inaugurated a foreign faculty hostel.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Professor Gul Majeed and faculty members were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the Governor was told that the hostel was constructed with the financial assistance of Higher Education Commission (HEC) with an estimated cost of Rs 50 million. He was also told that the hostel has 16 rooms having all the needed facilities.

The Governor directed to construct the entrance gate of the college keeping in view its historic importance and announced support to beautify garden of foreign faculty hostel.

Vice Chancellor Islamia College Prof Gul Majeed also presented the annual report of the institution and a souvenir to the governor.

The Governor also chaired 136th Senate meeting of the University of Peshawar (UoP) here in Governor House. The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, vice-chancellor, Professor Muhammad Salim and concerned officials of finance, higher education and establishment department.

The meeting approved development budget of the varsity, new candidates of planning committee, statutes for management solutions, upgrading of zoology department to Institute of Zoological Sciences and experience relaxation to appoint four professors.

Participants of the meeting also discussed promotion of employees from Grade 16 to 17 and appointments of deceased employees’ children in light of Peshawar High Court decision.

During meeting, Governor expressed annoyance over delayed preparing of last senate meetings minutes and advised that minute must be prepared on time with complete accuracy.