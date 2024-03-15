Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt to promote sports sector, assures CM advisor

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhr Jahan has said that the provincial government will make all efforts for the development and promotion of various sports across the province to provide opportunities of healthy activities to young generation, and in this regard, a high impact project will be reflected in the upcoming Annual Development Plan.

He said that the government will take steps to encourage the talent across the province by providing them all necessary facilities in the sports complexes and grounds.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held regarding the annual development plans of the sports department in the conference room of the sports department in Peshawar on Thursday.

Additional Secretary Sports, Director General Sports, Chief Planning Officer and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

Kh Salman vows comprehensive health sector improvement

On this occasion, the Sports Advisor was given a detailed briefing on various ongoing development projects regarding sports promotion activities and infrastructure for them across the province, while on this occasion, the forum decided to retain the development projects with high impact and importance as future development programs.

In the meeting, the Sports Advisor said that we will take all possible steps to promote sports in the province so that recreational opportunities are available here for the development of a healthy society.

The Sports Adviser directed to convene a meeting next week to remove the obstacles in the construction of the newly constructed cricket stadium in Kalam Swat.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024