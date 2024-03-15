Friday, March 15, 2024
KP minister briefed on Board of Revenue output

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmed Abbasi and Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan on Thursday chaired the introductory meeting of the Board of Revenue held in the committee room of the Board of Revenue. 

The meeting was attended by Members and Officers of the Board of Revenue. In the meeting, the members and officers of the board were introduced to the Provincial Minister Nazir Abbasi.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah welcomed the Provincial Minister of Revenue and elaborated on the organizational structure of the Board of Revenue, the background and functions of the Board, and also informed about the pending cases in the Revenue Courts. Regarding the Land Record Digitization Project, it has been informed that its phase one will be completed by June.

Speaking at the meeting, Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Ahmad Abbasi said that we have to work together. Steps will be taken to bring various services online so that people can get service at their door step. 

During the briefing, service delivery center, land record digitization in the merged districts, e-stamp, allocated budget and expenditure for the financial year 2023-24, measures and reforms for good governance and the challenges and difficulties faced by the Board of Revenue were discussed in details.

