KU seminar emphasises AI learning to cope with future challenges

KARACHI - The Seerat Chair of the Univer­sity of Karachi (KU) in collabo­ration with the KU Arabic de­partment arranged a seminar on the impact of artificial in­telligence (AI) on job opportu­nities, entrepreneurship, and guidance of Seerah Tayyaba at the KU Audio Visual Center here on Thursday.

“We have entered the era of artificial intelligence and we must learn technology to cope with the challenges of the fu­ture”, the President of the Mo­hammad Ali Jinnah University, Professor Dr Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said this while ad­dressing the conference.

Though students have entered a new technologi­cal era, Professor Dr Zubair Sheikh observed social me­dia now occupies more of students’ time than inter­acting with teachers. Conse­quently, he stated that teach­ers must understand today’s digitally connected students and adapt their methods accordingly to prepare stu­dents for the future. He said that the West is far ahead in its development journey but lost social values.

The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mah­mood Iraqi explained how developed nations world­wide have progressed beyond the dark ages by utilizing re­search originally done by Muslims. He emphasized that knowledge is readily gained and applied through mod­ern technology, which makes practical implementation much easier. He further said that we should not run away from AI and it must be used for constructive purposes.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said, “Look at the history of developed nations, they have emerged by studying the re­search of Muslims”.

He stressed the need to re­alize responsibilities and take concerted steps to equip our young generation with the technologies used around the world, especially in developed countries. “The responsibility of teachers is much greater in this regard”, he maintained.

Earlier, the head of Islam­ic Studies of NED Univer­sity Professor Dr Abdul Hai Madani advised students to have firm belief and trust in Allah Almighty and continue hard work to achieve their goals. He said that nobody’s job will be lost in the era of artificial intelligence.