Lend a helping hand to state to eradicate poverty: Sialkot DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner M Zulqarnain on Thursday addressed a ceremony held to distribute one month ration to more than 100 families of dis­abled persons and deserving women living in Darul Falah in Social Welfare Complex. “Lend a helping hand to the state to eradicate poverty and unemployment from the country. Without the participation of the lo­cal community, no country and society can progress,” said the deputy commissioner. “It is the moral respon­sibility of the people to eradicate poverty, the weaker segments of the society should be trained so that they can become self-sufficient and not dependent on oth­ers,” he added. Director Sialkot International Airport Mian Atiqur Rehman distributed ration to 450 fami­lies in Mohalla Latifabad on Thursday.

JORDINIAN LIONS CLUB DELEGATION VISITS

A delegation of Lion Club International Foundation from Jordan visited Sialkot. Expressing these views while addressing a fundraising event for Palestinians at a local hotel on Kashmir Road organized by Lions Club International N2 305, Ida Kaur, area leader of Lion Club International Foundation and PDG Dr Farid Kaur from Jordan said that the massacre of innocent children and women of Palestine was condemnable and should end in Ramazan. There are no hospitals, no homes, no schools, no children, parents, and chil­dren of parents are alive. Jordan has paid special at­tention to the education sector, because of this sec­tor, Jordan has become more important in terms of industry than agriculture. Group leader Lions Tahir Majeed Kapur and District Governor Fezan Kapur said that Jordan leads the Islamic world in terms of the number of scientific researchers with 2,000 re­searchers for every one million people.