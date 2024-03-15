LHC allows markets to remain open till 12 midnight during Ramazan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open till 12 midnight during the month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the applications related to anti-smog measures.

The court allowed the markets to remain open till 12 midnight from Monday to Friday, and till 1am on Saturdays and Sundays.

The LHC also directed the restaurants to furnish the court with a parking plan. The member judicial commission informed the court that the restaurants had small parking spaces whereas the dining halls were quite spacious.

The LHC also took notice of the misbehaviour of a restaurant owner with the staff of the judicial commission and directed the authorities to identify him and inform the court.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that court was working for the welfare of the people and everyone must cooperate with it.

The member judicial commission told the court that cleanliness was under way at Tollinton Market. "Trucks loaded with dead chicken come in the morning in Tollinton Market. The dead chicken meat is used in shawarma," the court was informed.