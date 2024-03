KARACHI - A man was killed in hit and run accident in Malir area of Karachi on Thursday, res­cue sources said. According to details, an unknown ve­hicle ran over a pedestrian near Khokhra Par Ground. The man was killed on the spot in the accident and driver of the vehicle sped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for post­mortem, identification and police after registering a case against unknown car driver started search for heirs of the deceased.