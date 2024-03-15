Mardan mayor targets funds suspension to local govts

Mardan - Mardan Mayor Hamayat Ullah Mayar has claimed that the provincial government has failed to allocate any funds under the PFC Award to the local governments over the past three fiscal years, resulting in challenges in delivering improved municipal services and significant administrative and financial hurdles.

He expressed these concerns addressing to the monthly meeting of the City Local Council Mardan here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the council members, government officials, and media representatives.

Himayat Mayar highlighted that the amendments made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to the local government system, including changes in the Local Government Act, have terminated the grants previously received through the PFC Award. “We have consistently raised these issues with both the former and current provincial governments, yet there has been no response,” Mayor Mayar added.

“The financial strains faced by City Local Governments, relying solely on revenue from TMAs, while funding for subordinate departments remain under provincial jurisdiction, resulting in financial crises and the inability to cover salaries and pensions,” he emphasized.

He urged the provincial government to empower local governments administratively, financially, and politically, and demanded the release of funds pending for the past three fiscal years in accordance with the original provisions of the Local Government Act and the Rules of Business 2022.

Furthermore, the Mayor Mardan called for the reinstatement of trade and profession taxes in urban and rural areas.