Markets allowed to remain open till 12 at night during Ramazan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open till 12 at midnight during the month of Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court heard the applications related to anti-smog measures.

The court allowed the markets to remain open till 12 midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays till 1 am.

The LHC also directed the restaurants to furnish the court a parking plan. The member judicial commission informed the court that the restaurants had small parking space while the dining halls were quite spacious.

The LHC also took notice of the misbehaviour of the restaurant owner with the staff of the judicial commission and directed the authorities to identify the said hotel owner and inform the court.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that court was working for welfare of the people and everyone must cooperate with them in this regard.

The member judicial commission told the court that cleanliness was underway at Tollinton Market. "Trucks loaded with dead chicken come in the morning in Tollinton Market. The dead chicken meat is used in shawarma," the court was informed.