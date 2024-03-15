Minister chairs meeting on arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela

LAHORE - An administrative meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Par­bandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan and Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora here on Thursday to discuss arrangements for holding the Vaisakhi Mela 2024. Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Farid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, Additional Secretary Ad­min Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Sec­retary Admin Kartarpur Saifullah Khokhar including Lahore and Hasanabdal and various adminis­trative and police officers besides Railway, FIA, Interior and Foreign Affairs, Sui Gas, Health and vari­ous other administrative affairs officers attended the meeting. Ad­ditional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid gave a complete briefing about the arrangements for the Vaisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janam Day celebrations and the sched­ule for pilgrims and all arrange­ments for the Mela. Secretary Board Farid Iqbal said that ac­cording to the orders of Chair­man Board Arshad Farid Khan, foolproof arrangements were being made for pilgrims, and Sikh pilgrims coming from all-over the world including India, are being provided food, accom­modation, medical and security by the Trust Board. PSGPC Pard­han Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the guests coming from abroad would return with love from Pakistan. In this regard, the federal and provincial govern­ments were also taking steps. According to the schedule, Sikh pilgrims would reach Pakistan on April 13 through Wagah bor­der crossing, after which they would be taken to Hasanabdal un­der tight security by special trains. On April 14, Khalsa Janam Din and Vaisakhi Mela would be held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasanab­dal. The pilgrims would return to India on April 22 after completing their 10-day tour.