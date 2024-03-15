Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Millat Town police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 27-year-old Arsalan Yasin, a resident of Quaid-e-Azam Town Mil­lat Road, was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler slipped and was run over by a tractor-trolley near Dhanola drain bridge, Millat Road. As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance. Res­cue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hos­pital while area police started investigation, he added.

BODY OF HOTEL SERVANT FOUND FROM DRAIN

The body of a hotel servant was recovered from a sewerage drain in the area of Balochni police station after 10 days of his missing. A police spokesman said here on Thursday that 10-year-old Umar Farooq, son of Ghulam Ghaus of Chak No. 55-RB Burj, was working as servant in a hotel near Gattwala in the area of Ma­dina Town police station, from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 4, 2024.