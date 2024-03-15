Multan Sultans bowlers shine, restrict Zalmi to 146 in PSL 9 Qualifier

LAHORE - Multan Sultans’ bowlers excelled and restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 146/7 in the crucial Qualifier of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium on Thurs­day night.

Peshawar Zalmi’s innings got off to a shaky start, with opener Saim Ayub departing for just 1 run, caught by Yasir Khan off the bowling of David Willey in the very first over.

The early setback, however, set the stage for Captain Babar Azam to anchor the innings. Demonstrating his class and composure, Azam crafted a well-made 46 off 42 deliveries, including five boundaries, before being bowled by Chris Jordan in a pivotal moment of the match.

Mohammad Haris, known for his ag­gressive batting style, contributed a quick 22 off 14 balls, bolstering the Zal­mi’s momentum. However, his promis­ing knock was cut short by Mohammad Ali, thanks to a catch behind the stumps by Mohammad Rizwan.

The middle order witnessed mixed fortunes with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell adding 24 and 12 runs respectively, but Usama Mir’s spellbinding bowling saw Kohler-Cad­more’s dismissal, leaving Zalmi search­ing for vital runs. Mir’s excellent con­trol and variations earned him figures of 2 for 16, making him a standout per­former for the Sultans.

Despite efforts from the lower order, including a gritty 14 not out from Luke Wood, Zalmi struggled to capitalize in the final overs. Aamer Jamal’s quick de­parture for just 1 run, bowled by Abbas Afridi, highlighted the Sultans’ domi­nance in the death overs.

The Sultans’ bowling unit, led by Us­ama Mir and supported by Chris Jordan (2-28), Mohammad Ali (1-13), Abbas Afridi (1-21), and David Willey (1-31), showcased a collective effort that kept the Zalmibatsmen in check throughout their innings.