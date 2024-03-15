NA passes seven ordinances amid opposition protest

The National Assembly (NA) on Friday passed seven ordinances amid opposition ruckus.

The NA session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq witnessed a ruckus from the opposition benches as the government presented seven ordinances in the lower house of the Parliament for the extension.

Omar Ayub terming the session ‘against the law’ condemned the government’s move of presenting seven ordinances. He said they have not seen the ordinances presented in the house, why the government is in a hurry?

The PTI leader also challenged that even members of treasury benches have not read the ordinances presented before the house for approval.

During the session, the opposition members tore the copies of the agenda.

The ordinances passed by the house include Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Ordinance 2023, National Highway Authority Amendment Bill 2023, Privatisation Commission Amendment Ordinance 2023, Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2023.

The ordinances were presented by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar.

Earlier, five newly elected members on women-reserved seats took oath as MNA. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath.

The House offered fateha for the Palestinians martyred in Gaza.