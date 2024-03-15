Navigating the Cosmos

Friday, March 15, 2024
Multilateral cooperation in the space sector can offer several benefits to Pakistan in addressing its historical limitations.

Faiza Abid
March 15, 2024
in today’s day and age, the world is encountering an era of space renaissance. Groundbreaking ad­vancements in technology are driv­ing new capabilities, offering the limitless potential for progress, innovation, and sustainable development. In this respect, Pakistan launched its inaugural National Space Policy in December 2023, represent­ing a significant breakthrough for the country. It exemplifies Paki­stan’s resolve and commitment to le­verage space-based assets and tech­nology to deal with various societal needs and challenges. The compre­hensive policy covers civil, commer­cial, and national security aspects of space activities, aligning with na­tional vision and Sustainable Devel­opment Goals (SDGs). As Pakistan joins the ranks of nations venturing into space exploration, its inaugural space policy signifies a groundbreak­ing advancement. However, trans­forming the policy’s vision into re­ality necessitates concerted efforts, strategic planning, and collaborative action from all stakeholders.

Pakistan’s space programme, one of the earliest in the region, en­countered significant challenges de­spite the milestone achievement of launching the Rehbar-1 satellite in 1962. Economic, technical, and bu­reaucratic obstacles hindered its po­tential for advancement and growth. Primarily, the lack of adequate finan­cial capital and access to high-end technology posed a barrier to the state’s ability to engage in ambitious projects. Additionally, Pakistan’s space programme suffered from a lack of coordination and coherence among the institutions involved. The existence of public and private insti­tutions in their segregated capac­ities hampered collaboration and synergy within the space sector.

Further, due to varied govern­ment policies, funding for ongoing space projects has been uneven, which caused them to be shelved or delayed. For example, due to significant budget cuts to the Pak­istan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPRCO) during General Zia-ul-Haq’s era, Pakistan could not afford to launch a communication satellite. Resul­tantly, the country was only able to launch an experimental satellite with merely a month-long life span.

Overcoming historical challeng­es faced by Pakistan’s space ambi­tions, the new space policy marks a transformative change. A signifi­cant component of the policy is that it acknowledges the importance of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in expanding the use of satellite ser­vices. By diverging from conven­tional dependence on government funding, Pakistan aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both entities to enhance the accessibili­ty and affordability of satellite ser­vices. For example, the decision to allow international corporations, such as Starlink, to launch satellite communication services in Pakistan after acquiring NOC from the Minis­try of Defence is expected to address the estimated annual loss of US$40 million attributed to the upregu­lated space sector. Additionally, by contributing contribute 6 percent of its income to the government’s Research and Development (R&D) Fund, the private sector can support SUPARCO in attaining its objectives of advancing space research and de­velopment initiatives.

The policy also highlights Paki­stan’s dedication to developing a self-sustaining and commercially vi­able space industry by collaborating with domestic industries. By pro­moting indigenisation and leverag­ing commercial opportunities, Pak­istan aspires to reduce dependence on external entities for services and technologies related to satellite and market value-added space products to generate revenue.

Furthermore, to extend and broad­en the benefits of space, policy is re­ceptive to international collabora­tion. Multilateral cooperation in the space sector can offer several bene­fits to Pakistan in addressing its his­torical limitations. Through global collaboration, Pakistan can gain ac­cess to advanced space technologies, communication infrastructure, and expertise that may not be domesti­cally available. While the National Space Policy charts a roadmap for the development of Pakistan’s space sec­tor; the state is mandated to carry out several steps to augment its benefits.

Firstly, Pakistan must compre­hensively utilise space applications across various sectors, such as ag­riculture, urban planning and man­agement, disaster monitoring, cryp­tosphere modelling, etc., for the socio-economic development of the country. For instance, satellite re­mote sensing and Geographic Infor­mation System (GIS) technologies can be leveraged for informed deci­sion-making, resource management, and sustainable development.

Secondly, at the domestic lev­el, Pakistan must leverage its hu­man resources efficiently to foster an enabling environment of inno­vation, education, and collabora­tion. This requires investing in ed­ucational programmes and training initiatives focused on space science and technology. Moreover, partner­ships between universities and re­search institutions, such as SUPAR­CO and Pakistan’s Air University, in space-related disciplines can help in grooming a skilled workforce. Fi­nally, mass media must play its role in educating the masses on space-related topics in a way that piques viewers’ interest.

On an international level, Pakistan must be committed to supporting ef­forts aimed at ensuring equitable ac­cess to outer space for all states, and oppose militarisation and weapon­ization of outer space. Therefore, Pakistan must actively create leg­islation to govern space initiatives, including the incorporation of in­ternational provisions into domes­tic laws. Likewise, by instating reg­ulations covering satellite launches, space travel, and research and com­munication, Pakistan can attain in­ternational trust and credibility.

All things considered, Pakistan’s National Space Policy has enor­mous potential to alter the coun­try’s space industry, spur innova­tion, and significantly influence its transition to a digital economy. The policy is ready to turn challenges into opportunities and is a monu­ment of fortitude in the face of past setbacks. However, Pakistan must adopt a comprehensive and for­ward-thinking strategy, particular­ly in terms of its capacity to foresee and adjust to future developments.

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com

