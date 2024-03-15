Navigating the Cosmos

in today’s day and age, the world is encountering an era of space renaissance. Groundbreaking advancements in technology are driving new capabilities, offering the limitless potential for progress, innovation, and sustainable development. In this respect, Pakistan launched its inaugural National Space Policy in December 2023, representing a significant breakthrough for the country. It exemplifies Pakistan’s resolve and commitment to leverage space-based assets and technology to deal with various societal needs and challenges. The comprehensive policy covers civil, commercial, and national security aspects of space activities, aligning with national vision and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As Pakistan joins the ranks of nations venturing into space exploration, its inaugural space policy signifies a groundbreaking advancement. However, transforming the policy’s vision into reality necessitates concerted efforts, strategic planning, and collaborative action from all stakeholders.
Pakistan’s space programme, one of the earliest in the region, encountered significant challenges despite the milestone achievement of launching the Rehbar-1 satellite in 1962. Economic, technical, and bureaucratic obstacles hindered its potential for advancement and growth. Primarily, the lack of adequate financial capital and access to high-end technology posed a barrier to the state’s ability to engage in ambitious projects. Additionally, Pakistan’s space programme suffered from a lack of coordination and coherence among the institutions involved. The existence of public and private institutions in their segregated capacities hampered collaboration and synergy within the space sector.
Further, due to varied government policies, funding for ongoing space projects has been uneven, which caused them to be shelved or delayed. For example, due to significant budget cuts to the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPRCO) during General Zia-ul-Haq’s era, Pakistan could not afford to launch a communication satellite. Resultantly, the country was only able to launch an experimental satellite with merely a month-long life span.
Overcoming historical challenges faced by Pakistan’s space ambitions, the new space policy marks a transformative change. A significant component of the policy is that it acknowledges the importance of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in expanding the use of satellite services. By diverging from conventional dependence on government funding, Pakistan aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both entities to enhance the accessibility and affordability of satellite services. For example, the decision to allow international corporations, such as Starlink, to launch satellite communication services in Pakistan after acquiring NOC from the Ministry of Defence is expected to address the estimated annual loss of US$40 million attributed to the upregulated space sector. Additionally, by contributing contribute 6 percent of its income to the government’s Research and Development (R&D) Fund, the private sector can support SUPARCO in attaining its objectives of advancing space research and development initiatives.
The policy also highlights Pakistan’s dedication to developing a self-sustaining and commercially viable space industry by collaborating with domestic industries. By promoting indigenisation and leveraging commercial opportunities, Pakistan aspires to reduce dependence on external entities for services and technologies related to satellite and market value-added space products to generate revenue.
Furthermore, to extend and broaden the benefits of space, policy is receptive to international collaboration. Multilateral cooperation in the space sector can offer several benefits to Pakistan in addressing its historical limitations. Through global collaboration, Pakistan can gain access to advanced space technologies, communication infrastructure, and expertise that may not be domestically available. While the National Space Policy charts a roadmap for the development of Pakistan’s space sector; the state is mandated to carry out several steps to augment its benefits.
Firstly, Pakistan must comprehensively utilise space applications across various sectors, such as agriculture, urban planning and management, disaster monitoring, cryptosphere modelling, etc., for the socio-economic development of the country. For instance, satellite remote sensing and Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies can be leveraged for informed decision-making, resource management, and sustainable development.
Secondly, at the domestic level, Pakistan must leverage its human resources efficiently to foster an enabling environment of innovation, education, and collaboration. This requires investing in educational programmes and training initiatives focused on space science and technology. Moreover, partnerships between universities and research institutions, such as SUPARCO and Pakistan’s Air University, in space-related disciplines can help in grooming a skilled workforce. Finally, mass media must play its role in educating the masses on space-related topics in a way that piques viewers’ interest.
On an international level, Pakistan must be committed to supporting efforts aimed at ensuring equitable access to outer space for all states, and oppose militarisation and weaponization of outer space. Therefore, Pakistan must actively create legislation to govern space initiatives, including the incorporation of international provisions into domestic laws. Likewise, by instating regulations covering satellite launches, space travel, and research and communication, Pakistan can attain international trust and credibility.
All things considered, Pakistan’s National Space Policy has enormous potential to alter the country’s space industry, spur innovation, and significantly influence its transition to a digital economy. The policy is ready to turn challenges into opportunities and is a monument of fortitude in the face of past setbacks. However, Pakistan must adopt a comprehensive and forward-thinking strategy, particularly in terms of its capacity to foresee and adjust to future developments.
