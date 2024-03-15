One dead in clash between two groups of same clan in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR - One person was killed and another injured in a clash between two groups of the same tribe over land dispute in Dakhn village of Shikarpur, police said on Thursday. Two groups of the Shar com­munity clashed with each other in village Fateh Muhammad Shar in the limits of police station Da­khn. The groups used sophisticated weapons dur­ing the exchange of fire with each other and the firing was still continuing till last reports came in, spreading panic in the area.

Bilawal Shar was identified as the victim and Mir Hasan Shar was injured in the incident, res­cue officials said. The dead body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.