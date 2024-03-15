PA dy speaker asks officials to provide ration bags at doorsteps

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Speaker of the Punjab As­sembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar has stated that under the Nigehban Ramadan Package, all necessary mea­sures will be taken to provide ration bags to deserving individuals at their doorsteps throughout the district as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views in a meet­ing held at the Circuit House. MPA Ma­lik Khalid Mahmood Waran, MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commission­ers, and officials from relevant depart­ments were also present at the occa­sion. Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, while overseeing the provision of food hampers to deserving individuals under the Ramadan Package, empha­sized the need to expedite the delivery of the Ramadan Package.

MPA Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq stated that while considering the dig­nity of deserving individuals, the pro­vision of ration bags at their doorstep should be ensured. MPA Malik Khalid Mahmood Waran emphasized the need to achieve the objectives of the Ramadan Package swiftly.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa mentioned that over 256,000 deserving families will receive ration bags throughout the district, and so far, ration bags have been distributed among more than 82,000 deserving families.

During the meeting, a briefing was given on the distribution of ration bags at the tehsil level under the Ra­madan Package. It was mentioned that the ration bag includes ten kilograms of flour, two kilograms of sugar, gram flour, rice, and ghee. Later on, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefed about the Clean and Green Punjab campaign, highlighting the cleanliness and water sanitation activ­ities in urban and rural areas through­out the district. Machinery is being used for timely waste disposal in ur­ban and rural areas, and awareness is being raised regarding cleanliness and sanitation. Furthermore, it was mentioned that a cleanliness drive is underway at the union council level in Bahawalpur city. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner mentioned that Agricultural Fair Price Shops have been established in Model Bazaar where food items are being sold at twenty-five percent discounted prices.