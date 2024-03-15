Friday, March 15, 2024
PA meets today to approve budget for next 3 months

Our Staff Reporter
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Assembly is meeting here today (Fri­day) to approve the provincial budget for the re­maining three months of the financial year 2023-24. The Assembly has already given its approval for the budget pertaining to the current month (March) two weeks back. In today’s session, the provincial house will approve the budget for the coming three months of April, May and June. This has been necessitated since there was no Assem­bly in June 2023 to pass the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24. The caretaker Punjab government whose tenure extended beyond the constitutional limit had the mandate to approve the budget for four months only.

