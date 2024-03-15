Pakistan Railways unveils largest freight train

The Pakistan Railways has rolled out its longest and heaviest freight train to date, marking a significant milestone in the country's transportation sector.

With an impressive 50 bogies and stretching over a staggering 25,000 feet, this freight train has officially become the largest in the country's history.

This colossal train, boasting a capacity exceeding that of 94 22-wheeler trucks, signifies a remarkable leap forward in Pakistan's rail freight capabilities.

Powered by the formidable GEU40 engine, renowned for its strength and efficiency, the train embarked on its maiden journey from Karachi to Kotri, laden with an impressive cargo weighing 3,000 ton.

Despite its sheer size and weight, the freight train maintained an impressive speed of 60 kmph, with an average speed of 38 kmph.

Such efficiency not only showcases the prowess of railways but also promises enhanced productivity and reduced transit times for goods transportation.

Railways officials have emphasised the significant benefits this freight train brings, not only in terms of capacity but also in alleviating traffic congestion and mitigating pollution.

By transporting a higher volume of goods in a single journey, the train is poised to ease the burden on road networks while promoting environmentally sustainable practices.