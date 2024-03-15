PM calls on Armenians to discuss EU membership

YEREVAN - Armenian Prime Min­ister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called for broad public dialogue on the prospect of applying for EU membership, as the ex-Soviet country’s ties with Russia fray. Moscow’s war in Ukraine has reinvigorated the EU’s drive to enlarge, with Brussels putting EU-aspirants Ukraine, Mol­dova and Georgia on a formal membership path after years of reluctance. Armenia has grown an­gry with Moscow over what it considered inac­tion during Azerbaijan’s sweeping offensive to retake the disputed Na­gorno-Karabakh region last year. Pashinyan said the possibility of join­ing the European Union “must become a widely discussed topic in soci­ety”. His comments came after the European Par­liament this week passed a resolution “on closer ties between the EU and Armenia”. Pashinyan said his cabinet “has the political will to continue working towards a maxi­mum deepening of Ar­menia’s ties with the EU.” Armenian officials have increasingly publicly spo­ken about joining the EU while Yerevan distances itself from Moscow. Last week, Armenia said it no longer needed Rus­sian border guards at Yerevan airport -- where they have been deployed since 1992. Armenia has repeatedly floated inten­tions of leaving the Rus­sian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organ­isation) security bloc. Moscow on Wednesday warned against the move, saying it would wreck ties between the two countries and undermine Armenia’s security ar­rangements. “Continuing Yerevan’s current course could ultimately cause ir­reparable damage to our allied relations,” Russian foreign ministry spokes­woman Maria Zakharova said. She said it would “completely destroy ef­fective mechanisms for ensuring” Armenian security. Armenia boy­cotted a CSTO summit at the end of 2023 over what Pashinyan said was the bloc’s failure to fulfil its security obligations. In a sign of its ambition for new security guaran­tees, Yerevan has been forging partnerships with Western countries -- mainly France and the United States.