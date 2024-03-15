PM&DC drafts new accreditation standards, guidelines for MBBS curriculum

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) has pre­pared an upgraded draft of the accreditation standards for medical colleges (Un­dergraduate), accreditation standards for teaching hospi­tals (Undergraduate), guide­lines for MBBS curriculum, competencies of a medical graduate and medical house job competencies.

According to the PM&DC, it had been actively working on the upgradation of medical and dental standards for the past three months and these will be implemented after the approval of the Academic Board and the Council. In a statement Thursday, Presi­dent PM&DC Prof. Dr. Riz­wan Taj told the media that accreditation standards for medical colleges at the un­dergraduate level will serve several important purposes, each of which will ultimately benefit both students and the healthcare system.

After extensive hard work, all these medical, dental ac­creditation standards, rules and regulations have been forwarded to the Academic Board Committee for deliber­ation and approval. These ac­creditation standards will set high standards for the qual­ity of education provided by medical colleges, including faculty qualifications, curric­ulum content, teaching meth­ods, facilities, and resources.

These standards ensure that students receive high-quality education that meets specific quality and rigour standards, protecting them from investing time and money in substandard pro­grammes. With these accred­ited standards, medical col­leges will be able to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and experiences neces­sary for success in their fu­ture medical practice.

He further said, “we have also prepared drafts for ac­creditation standards for dental colleges for under­graduate dental education, inspection proforma for 50 BDS admissions, accredita­tion standards for dental clinical teaching facilities/ hospital for undergraduate dental education, competen­cies of BDS graduates and dental surgeons, guidelines for BDS curriculum, 2024”.

He said accreditation stan­dards are crucial in dental education, ensuring that dental colleges maintain high-quality educational programmes.

These standards will cover faculty qualifications, cur­riculum content, teaching methods, and clinical train­ing facilities. These will help design curricula that prepare students for future dental careers, developing compe­tencies in areas like patient care, communication, critical thinking, and ethical deci­sion-making.

Accreditation standards will improve the system of certification, ensuring grad­uates meet the necessary educational requirements to practice dentistry safely and competently.

The ultimate goal of de­signing these standards is to produce competent, well-rounded dental profession­als who can meet patients’ oral health needs and con­tribute positively to the den­tal profession.

He further stated that PM&DC has also devised the drafts of PM&DC Powers and Functions Rules, PM&DC Code of Ethics of Profes­sional Conduct, PM&DC Li­censing Regulations, PM&DC National Medical Scholar­ship Fund and Trust Rules, PM&DC Finance Rules, M&DC Examination Regula­tions, Amendment to Admis­sions Regulations, PM&DC Student Registration Regula­tions, 2024. He said it is need of time as PM&DC is respon­sible for regulating medical and dental education, prac­tice, and related matters in Pakistan. Its Powers and Functions Rules should en­sure medical and dental col­leges adhere to specific stan­dards of education, faculty qualifications, infrastructure, and curriculum.

The PM&DC Code of Ethics of Professional Conduct pro­motes professionalism, in­tegrity, and patient-centered care and there was a dire need to prepare an upgraded code of ethics to safeguard the doctors. PM&DC Licens­ing Regulations will improve the process of issuing licens­es to practitioners, while the PM&DC Student Registration Regulations will track stu­dent progress.

The PM&DC National Medical Scholarship Fund and Trust Rules will provide scholarships to deserving medical and dental students, addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in underserved areas.

The PM&DC Finance Rules ensure transparency, ac­countability, and efficient resource allocation. This will ensure Examination Regu­lations establish standards for conducting medical and dental examinations, ensur­ing fairness, reliability, and validity. Amendments to ad­missions Regulations will enable to govern the admis­sion process, preventing mal­practices. Overall, PM&DC upholds medical and dental education, practice, and gov­ernance standards, contrib­uting to safe, effective, and ethical healthcare services. He was determined to up­lift the PM&DC and medical and dental education so the health sector of Pakistan may be strengthened.