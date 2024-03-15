PM finalises 5-year economic road map

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has finalized a five-year economic roadmap to steer the country out of the economic instability and put it on track of socio-economic development.

The plan was presented to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during a high-level meeting which reviewed this plan. The economic roadmap for the next five years is prepared with a focus on reducing inflation, alleviating poverty and providing employment to unemployed youth. During the meeting, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of all projects for stability of national economy. He also directed for preparing and presenting the implementation schedule of these projects under five years plan. The Prime Minister said all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy should be consulted for the implementation of this plan.

He emphasized action on priority basis to develop agriculture, livestock, technology, foreign investment and small and large scale industries.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that during the next five years, the country’s economy has to be stabilized and put on the path of development. He said the government will reduce its spending and public money will not be wasted.

The Prime Minister said modernization and innovation in different fields especially agriculture will increase revenues and per acre yield. He said that the loss-making State Owned Enterprises will be privatized on priority basis.

The Prime Minister directed the officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive plan after consulting all the stake­holders on the proposed measures for the de­velopment of economy. The meeting was briefed about measures relat­ed to power, agriculture, livestock, export sector, small and medium scale industry, taxation, Infor­mation Technology, in­vestment and privatiza­tion.