PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign

Web Desk
1:09 PM | March 15, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan has been facing the hazardous impacts of climate change and suffered a loss of billions of rupees in the past. 

The Prime Minister said government had set a target of planting 240 million trees during its previous tenure, which is now being doubled.

He said all out efforts should be made across the country particularly in the educational institutions to create awareness about tree plantation and harmful effects of environmental pollution.

