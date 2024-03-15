PM, KP CM’s outreach a good beginning: President

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday welcomed the recent interaction between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. “It is high time we start thinking of working towards healing the divisions Pakistan has been going through”, he added. The president said that he had always advocated for prioritising Pakistan above all else, and it was time we gave people hope in the democratic pro­cess by showing them it could work. “This out­reach is a good begin­ning”, he stated. Mean­while, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat on Thurs­day said that his par­ty wanted to work to­gether with all political parties for the coun­try’s economic develop­ment and progress amid prevailing pressing cir­cumstances. Talking to media outside the Par­liament House, he stat­ed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had al­lowed his party’s lead­ers and lawmakers to meet the former par­ty chairman in Adiyala Jail of Rawalpindi, which was banned by the Pun­jab Home Department earlier citing security threats. Sher Afzal Mar­wat said the court had further directed the par­ty leadership to prepare standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs) for its newly elected MNAs. He mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa met the Prime Minister yesterday after consulting with the par­ty and its founder. The meeting was held to ad­vance the affairs of the province,” Marwat said.