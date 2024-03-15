PM reverses IRSA chief’s appointment

ISLAMABAD - In apparent setback to strive for amendments in the Indus River System Authority Act 1992, aiming to curtail provinces powers in decision making to water related issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday withdrew the order of the appointment of IRSA Chairman (within 24 hours of its issuance) following strong opposition from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PM’s orders issued on 12-03-2024 for the appointment of Zafar Mahmood, a retired BS-22 federal government officer, as IRS chief, may be treated as withdrawn, said an office order issued by Secretary to Prime Minister.

Further necessary action shall be taken accordingly, the order directed to the Ministry of Water Resources said.

On Wednesday last, the PM had appointed Zafar as IRSA chairman. However, the decision was resented by the PPP-led Sindh government and other Sindhi nationalist parties terming it the violation of the wa­ter accord 1992. Zafar Mahmood had earlier served as Secretary Establishment, Commerce, Water and Pow­er as well as Chairman Wapda. In a move to curtail the decision making powers of the provinces in the matter related to irrigations and other operational matters of IRSA and give more power to the central government, the Prime Minister has been empowered, by the care­taker government through an ordinance, to appoint chairman of the water regulator. The caretaker gov­ernment had tried to restructure the Irsa and made amendments in the Irsa Act 1992, through an ordi­nance, however the move was foiled by the then pres­ident of Pakistan Arif Alvi who had rejected the draft Amendment Act saying such a vital decision involving the provinces might not be taken in haste by the un­representative government. The amendments would curtail the collective inter-provincial powers in deci­sion-making on irrigation and other operational mat­ters. The decision to appoint Chairman Irsa by Prime Minister will deprive the provinces of holding the po­sition of IRSA Chairman. However, the creation of the post of Vice Chairman Irsa, to be filled on rotation ba­sis from amongst the provincial and federal members, has been proposed in the amendments.