Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest six suspects for gambling

APP
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Six individuals involved in gambling were appre­hended by the Liaquatabad police station during a raid conducted on Thursday. According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in Angara Goth, Liaquatabad area, where the suspects were caught red-handed engaging in gambling activities outside a residence. The ar­rested individuals were identified as Sheharyar, Usama, Arif, Abdul Ikram, Naqash, and Shafiq. 

Upon their apprehension, the police seized a sum of Rs. 28,850 in gambling cash from the suspects. Subsequently, a case has been regis­tered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024