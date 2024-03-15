Politics of Reconciliation

Some ice seems to have melted in Pakistan’s political climate follow­ing the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister with the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif. The stalemate following the Febru­ary 8 elections between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pak­istan Muslim League (PML-N) has now diluted into a will for reconcilia­tion, or so it seems from this meeting. In the events following the general elections, observers and analysts keenly proposed dialogue between the political stakeholders.

Now that the federal and provincial governments have been formed, this meeting between the PM and Ali Amin Gandapur reflects that both sides are ready to work together. In a way, cooperation between the provincial and federal governments is inevitable. Done cordially and with a sentiment easing out tensions, the cooperation will find a natural course.

It is impractical to expect instant results. Political differences will not friz­zle out but a path to cooperation has emerged. In the recent past, the PTI’s founder has received a lot of flak for his refusal to initiate dialogue with po­litical opponents. His and his party’s willingness to talk is a long-awaited gesture for all those who want political polarisation to become mild.

For the ruling PML-N, there is no room for unilateral decisions. It is in no position to invite the ire of the opposition or the coalition allies. The appoint­ment of the Indus River System Authority’s (IRSA) chairman perfectly illus­trates that. Now withdrawn, the appointment was a superseding move by the PM. The disagreement coming from the allies, the Pakistan Peoples Par­ty (PPP), must serve as a lesson for the PML-N. If it tries to rule like a major­ity government, such disagreements and controversies will be very frequent.

Playing the statesman role, PML-N must not repeat the mistakes of its predecessor by victimising the opposition and freezing them out of gov­ernment function. Previous majoritarian and authoritarian actions had brought the state machinery to a standstill and the country is still dealing with the baggage of that unilateralism. No unconstitutional or extra-consti­tutional decisions will be tolerated. If anything, such moves will only deep­en the divide. PML-N must take the allies and the opposition along.