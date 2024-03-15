PPP seeks applications for party tickets by 16th

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yester­day asked aspiring candidates seeking party tickets for the national assembly and provincial assembly by-elections to submit their applications by March 16. Secretary General PPP Parliamen­tarians, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, directed aspiring candidates to send their applications to Bilawal House Karachi or PPP Secretariat Islamabad. Bukhari has also instructed that the applications should be addressed to the President of the PPPP, and for the National Assembly, a bank draft of Rs 40,000/- and for the Provincial Assem­bly, a bank draft of Rs 30,000/- should be attached with the application.

Bukhari mentioned that the con­stituencies for the National Assembly include NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 D.I. Khan, NA-119 Lahore, NA-132 Kasur, NA-196 Qamber Shahdadkot, and NA-207 Sha­heed Benazirabad. For the Provincial Assemblies, the constituencies are PK-22 Bajaur, PK-91 Kohat Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, PB-20 Khuzdar Balochistan, and PB-22 Lasbela. In Punjab, the constituencies are PP-22 Chakwal/Ta­lagang, PP-32 Gujrat, PB-36 Vehari, PB-54 Narowal, PP-93 Bhakkar, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-147 Lahore, PP-149 Lahore, PP-158 Lahore, PP-164 Lahore, PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan, and PP-290 DG Khan, while applications are also sought for PS-80 Dadu in Sindh.