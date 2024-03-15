Friday, March 15, 2024
President desires stronger Pak-China practical coop

President desires stronger Pak-China practical coop
March 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his commitment to work close­ly with Chinese President Xi Jinping to deepen practi­cal cooperation, strengthen the all-weather partnership, and foster a shared commu­nity for the benefit of the two countries. In a letter to the Chinese President, he said Pakistan and China share a unique bond forged in the crucible of history and nur­tured by mutual respect, un­derstanding, and common views on all global issues. The President said this sol­id friendship serves as an an­chor for regional peace, sta­bility and development. Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan and China are not merely neigh­bours, but iron-clad broth­ers fully committed to the success of our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Part­nership. The President not­ed with satisfaction that Pa­kistan and China had made significant progress in the di­verse fields of bilateral coop­eration, particularly in the de­velopment of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that President Xi’s unstinting support would re­main instrumental in achiev­ing CPEC’s continued devel­opment and meeting the two peoples’ shared objectives of progress and prosperity.

