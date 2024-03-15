Prestigious Ivy League Yale University selects Pakistan’s First Silver Scholar (1 of 10 in the world)

Haider Sultan, a student at Lahore University of Management Sciences, has achieved a remarkable milestone by being accepted as Pakistan's First Silver Scholar at the prestigious Ivy League - Yale University for the MBA program. Accompanied by the prestigious Dean's Scholarship, Haider Sultan is 1 of 10 silver scholars in the world selected by Yale University. Silver Scholars are seen as the "Next Best Business Leaders" globally.

Silver Scholars, such as Haider Sultan, are exceptional college seniors who are several years ahead in their career trajectory compared to their peers. They join the Yale MBA program right out of undergraduate studies, distinguishing themselves from other candidates who typically join after gaining five years of work experience at top organisations worldwide.

Haider Sultan's journey from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to Yale University is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to academic excellence. In addition to this, Haider has led the Entrepreneurial Society at LUMS, serving as the Convenor of South Asia’s biggest youth entrepreneurial summit, Young Leaders’ & Entrepreneurs’ Summit. Moreover, Haider also served as the elected Batch Representative of 1,200 students in the LUMS Student Government and also served as a jury member on the university’s disciplinary committee. Furthermore, Haider is also the Founder & Managing Director of LUMS Candid Leaders.

Haider is the son of former Director, DGPR Mr. Nazir khalid.