Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan

Prince Harry and Prince William's ways truly parted when they tied knots with very different women, per a royal expert.



Harry and William fell out when the Duke of Sussex made claims of mistreatment against his brother and the Royal Family in his memoir Spare and Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says the brothers were very close growing up, but their marriages to Kate and Meghan caused an everlasting rift between them

"It’s extraordinary when you think how close William and Harry were as children, and in their early teens, but their marriages, to very different women, changed the chemistry of the relationship, and there is no going back,” he told The Mirror.

"Growing up in the royal family with all the deference the two boys experienced has produced two very proud men – neither is prepared to back down and be the first to extend an olive branch. This is partly because they both feel special - as if being a member of the royal family is an achievement rather than a matter of the luck of birth, but it also has to do with losing their mother when they were so young," he added.

Princess Diana’s death came when the Prince of Wales was only 15 and Harry was just 12. Tom says the duo’s emotional growth was stunted due to their mother’s absence.

Tom explained: "I spoke to a former Kensington Palace staffer who said both William and Harry's emotional development stopped when their mother died. So, they don't have the emotional maturity now to let bygones be bygones."