Prince Harry may go into ‘self-destructive mode' after Meghan's legal win

Agencies
12:30 AM | March 15, 2024
Prince Harry’s confidence may have “taken a knock” after Meghan Markle’s legal win against her step-sister in a defamation case.

The Duke of Sussex himself lost the security case against the U.K. Home Office recently. Harry had argued that he be given government paid security on his visits to the U.K. due to his concerns for his and his family’s safety. 

However, he lost the case and decided to appeal again. If the Duke loses again, he’ll be made to pay millions in his own and the Home Office’s legal expenses.

Now, relationship expert Kate Nicholl says Harry may feel “jealous” of his wife, having lost recently: "When one partner has a triumph and the other feels a bit defeated, they can feel jealous - it is only natural. Their confidence has taken a knock, they may start to pull away from their partner, shrink a little bit. It may harder for them to connect with them as they may go into self-critical or self-destructive mode."

"For strong couples they will share each other’s successes and failures, recognising the rollercoaster of life. But if they can't move past it - maybe there's a greater problem at play," she added.

Kate noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex face external pressures and scrutiny, making it harder for them than a normal couple.

She said: "For Megan and Harry, they aren't just navigating a relationship, but a relationship in the spotlight with external pressure and commentary. In this situation, we need to see a united front, with empathy and love in the background to help heal the wounded party and provide them with the confidence to continue to thrive. This is what we're watching out for."

