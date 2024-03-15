PSCA seminar raises awareness on ‘Crime stopper’ service

LAHORE - A seminar on the ‘Crime stopper service’ was organised at Black­stone School of Law & Business, here on Thursday. Chief Law and Procurement Officer of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Zafar Javed Malik and Deputy Executive Officer Areeba Butt actively partic­ipated in the sessions. The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harassment and other crimes through the dedicated ‘Crime stop­pers’ numbers. The representa­tives of the Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided. Participants were enlightened about the ‘Crime stopper’ num­bers and the Women’s Safety App. Chief Law and Procurement Offi­cer Zafar Javed Malik emphasised the integration of artificial intelli­gence by the Punjab Police to com­bat criminal activities. The desig­nated ‘Crime stoppers’ helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for reporting civil crimes, ensuring the anonymity of the informants. He added more: the option to sub­mit confidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, http://www.psca.gop.pk. Deputy Executive Of­ficer Areeba Butt, during her brief­ing, said that the incorporation of new features in the Women Safety App aims to provide enhanced safety and support for women. Encouraging women to install the app, she emphasized its role in fa­cilitating timely assistance and de­livering accurate information.