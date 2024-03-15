PSX turns bullish, gains 1,015 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bull­ish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,015.82 points, a positive change of 1.59, closing at 65,064.27 points against 64,048.44 points the previous trading day. A total of 315,247,601 shares valuing Rs10.487 billion were traded during the day as compared to 252,751,968 shares valuing Rs9.247 billion the last day.

Some 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 72 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged. The three top trading com­panies were WorldCall Telecom with 42,747,519 shares at Rs1.35 per share, Cnergyico PK with 36,111,224 shares with 5.09 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,583,000 shares at Rs4.79 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs72.51 per share price, closing at Rs2,430.11, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with a Rs69.12 rise in its per share price to Rs7,500.00. Ismail Industries Limited wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs90.00 per share closing at1,110.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs18.60 decline to close at Rs710.10.