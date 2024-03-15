PTI miscreants attempting to derail Pakistan's vital IMF deal, says Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar stated on Friday that a small group of miscreants associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was intent on sabotaging Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), vital for the country’s economic stability.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said, “Some miscreants protested in front of the IMF and World Bank offices in the United States to disrupt Pakistan’s ongoing talks with the IMF. They also engaged in anti-Pakistan army slogans.”

These protesters belonging to the PTI were urging the IMF to give funds to Pakistan only if their jailed leader was released, Tarar said, regretting that “activists of an anti-national party” continued to hold sit-in and protest outside the IMF office.

“This is a fashionable crowd and these are the enemies of Pakistan who are left with no love for the country,” the minister said, while paying tribute to overseas Pakistanis who were sending their hard-earned money to the country by doing white and blue collar jobs abroad.

Tarar said these people, who were wearing costly branded shoes and carrying branded bags, were protesting to stop funding to the people of Pakistan.

They only wanted to sabotage the IMF deal because their dream was to make Pakistan default, but Pakistan would definitely make progress and the growth rate would increase soon.

The minister stated that the heinous conspiracies of anti-national elements would not have any effect on the IMF deal, asserting that the incarcerated PTI founder was involved in Toshakhana fraud, 190 million pound scam and cipher case.

Tarar advised the PTI to approach courts of Pakistan for the release of the party founder as the IMF and World Bank had nothing to do with his cases.

Tarar said that the country was stable today with the sacrifices of martyrs and patriotic political leaders.

He said that the talks with the IMF were going on positively which was also reflected by the trends in stock exchange. “We have been voted by the people to solve the problems in the country, not to increase them.”

Tarar said that under the vision of the prime minister, efforts would be made for making the country prosperous through hard work.

The PM had, he added, given a comprehensive agenda on economic reforms, including restructuring the FBR, increasing tax network and reducing government expenditure.

He said since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over, the economic situation had started improving.

The minister said that the PM wanted an early solution to the country’s problems and he had been pursuing the vision to chart the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Tarar said that international organisations like Bloomberg were hailing the appointment of Muhammad Aurangzeb as the finance minister of the country as he had command over economic affairs.

The minister said that unfortunately an anti-national party involved in May 9 incidents was conspiring and working against the interests of Pakistan.

He said that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faced imprisonment due to fake cases but it never compromised on honour and dignity of the country.

Tarar urged the youth to side with Pakistan instead of any political party, stating, “This is the mission of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we will be moving forward with the same spirit.”

To a query, the minister said the PTI would be requested in the dialogues to refrain from taking any such initiatives that undermined economy or country.