PTI spokesperson raises concerns over Imran’s safety

Peshawar - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Muazzam Butt said on Thursday that the life of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, is under threat, with alleged conspiracies aiming to jeopardise his safety and sow chaos within the nation.

Butt told journalists in Peshawar that the prison authorities have urged the government to enhance security measures around the facility where Khan is detained.

“The discovery of explosive materials in the vicinity of the jail has heightened concerns, indicating potential attempts on Khan’s life by those seeking to disrupt the country’s stability,” he claimed.

Citing intelligence reports received by Khan regarding threats to his life, Butt emphasised that ensuring the security of the PTI founder is the responsibility of security institutions. He cautioned that if any harm befalls Khan, the security establishments would be held accountable.

Furthermore, Butt called for the release of all political detainees to foster stability in the nation. He denounced the practice of pursuing vindictive legal actions against PTI leadership, stressing the need to abandon the politics of retribution.

Butt criticised the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s case against PTI Member of the National Assembly, Shandana Gulzar, labeling it as incomprehensible. He clarified that PTI’s struggle is not directed against the military but rather the current governance system.

Accusing the chief minister of Punjab of exploiting state institutions for personal political vendettas, Butt warned against such actions potentially sparking civil unrest. He advocated for a shift away from such divisive politics to facilitate economic and political stability.

In addition, Butt urged the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to raise concerns regarding Khan’s safety at the federal level and engage in constructive dialogue to safeguard the nation’s interests.