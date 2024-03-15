PTI wants to work with all for country’s economic uplift: Marwat

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday said that his party wanted to work together with all political parties for the country’s economic development and progress amid prevailing pressing circumstances. Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he stated that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed his party’s leaders and lawmakers to meet the former party chairman in Adiyala Jail of Rawalpindi, which was banned by the Punjab Home Department earlier citing security threats. Sher Afzal Marwat said the court had further directed the party leadership to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its newly elected MNAs. He mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met the Prime Minister yesterday after consulting with the party and its founder. The meeting was held to advance the affairs of the province,” Marwat said. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has appointed the member of National Assembly Sher Afzal Marwat as the focal person for arranging a meeting with the detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala Jail. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir presided over the hearing of the application against the Punjab government’s order regarding the ban on meetings with the detained PTI founder at Adiala jail. During the hearing, Sher Afzal mentioned that they had settled a mechanism with the superintendent of Adiala jail to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder. The court directed submitting an application to focal person prior meeting with PTI founder.