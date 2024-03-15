PTI wants to work with all for country’s economic uplift: Marwat

ISLAMABAD - Member Na­tional Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday said that his party wanted to work together with all po­litical parties for the country’s economic de­velopment and progress amid prevailing press­ing circumstances. Talk­ing to media outside the Parliament House, he stated that the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) had allowed his party’s leaders and lawmakers to meet the former par­ty chairman in Adiyala Jail of Rawalpindi, which was banned by the Pun­jab Home Department earlier citing security threats. Sher Afzal Mar­wat said the court had further directed the par­ty leadership to prepare standard operating pro­cedures (SOPs) for its newly elected MNAs. He mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Min­ister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa met the Prime Minister yesterday af­ter consulting with the party and its founder. The meeting was held to advance the affairs of the province,” Marwat said. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has appointed the member of National As­sembly Sher Afzal Mar­wat as the focal person for arranging a meeting with the detained Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala Jail. Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir presided over the hearing of the application against the Punjab government’s order regarding the ban on meetings with the de­tained PTI founder at Adi­ala jail. During the hear­ing, Sher Afzal mentioned that they had settled a mechanism with the su­perintendent of Adiala jail to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder. The court directed submit­ting an application to fo­cal person prior meeting with PTI founder.