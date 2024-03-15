Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab culture day observed with simplicity

APP
March 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Punjab Culture Day on Thursday was ob­served with simplicity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the holy month of Ramazan. Punjab Culture Day, also known as Punjabi Culture Day is celebrated on the 14th March. The culture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich history, folk singer Fazal Jatt told APP. Felicitating the people, Executive Di­rector Lok Virsa, Uzair Khan said that happy Pun­jabi culture day to the people of Punjab. Punjabi language is closely associated with oral traditions and folklore. Folk songs, known as “Punjabi Lok Geet,” narrate stories of love, nature, historical events, and societal issues, the ED Lok Virsa said.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1710395091.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024