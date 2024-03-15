Punjab culture day observed with simplicity

ISLAMABAD - The Punjab Culture Day on Thursday was ob­served with simplicity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to the holy month of Ramazan. Punjab Culture Day, also known as Punjabi Culture Day is celebrated on the 14th March. The culture of Punjab was known globally due to its prominent characteristics and rich history, folk singer Fazal Jatt told APP. Felicitating the people, Executive Di­rector Lok Virsa, Uzair Khan said that happy Pun­jabi culture day to the people of Punjab. Punjabi language is closely associated with oral traditions and folklore. Folk songs, known as “Punjabi Lok Geet,” narrate stories of love, nature, historical events, and societal issues, the ED Lok Virsa said.