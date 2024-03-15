Punjab Sports Minister suspends three officials over negligence

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, taking strict action over negligence and carelessness, suspended three sports officials on Thurs­day. The suspended officers include DSO Kasur Nadeem Rana, Tehsil Sports Officer Chunian Usman Taj and Ju­nior Clerk Adeelur Rehman. Khokhar said that any kind of negligence on public facilities will not be tolerated. “There will be no compromise on the plight of the sports facilities established for the public.” He issued directions to Secretary Sports and DG Sports to con­duct a survey on the condi­tion of all facilities in Punjab. “All sports grounds are avail­able for sportsmen. All the officers should perform their duties honestly otherwise they should go home,” warned the Minister. Earlier, Provin­cial Sports Minister during his Kasur visit on Thursday, expressed anger on seeing an incomplete sports gymna­sium for years.