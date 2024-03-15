RO announces Senate election schedule for 12 seats of Sindh

KARACHI - The Returning officer for Senate Elections on 12 seats of Sindh, Sharifullah has issued a sched­ule for submission of nomination papers. In pursuance of the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan’s notification, the Returning officer for the Senate Elections in Sindh, Sharifullah issued a schedule for the submission of nomination pa­pers for 12 seats including seven general, two women, two tech­nocrats, and one non-Muslim re­served seats from Sindh.

According to public notice, the polling for Senate seats from Sindh will be held at the Sindh Assembly building on April 2, 2024. The candidates will have to file their nomination papers with Returning Officer on 15 and 16 March, 2024. The names of the candidates will be published on March 17 and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be carried out on March 19. As per the given schedule, appeals against accep­tance and rejections of nomina­tion papers will be filed on March 21 and the disposal of appeals by the Tribunal will be made on March 25 while the revised list will be published by the Tribunal on March 26, 2024. The date of withdrawal of candidature is fixed as March 27 while polling will be held on April 02, 2024, at Sindh Assembly Building from 9 am to 4 pm, the public notice stated.