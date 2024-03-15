Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS - Holger Rune rallied from a set down and saved a match point to defeat former cham­pion Taylor Fritz 2-6 7-6(2) 6-3 and reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals where he will meet fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. Rune surrendered the opening set in 32 min­utes and looked down for the count when 2022 winner Fritz went up 5-4 and 40-30 in the next, but the seventh-seeded Dane produced a vital hold before forcing a tiebreak. The 20-year-old stepped up a gear to level the contest at one set all and broke his American op­ponent for the first time with some blistering shotmaking for a 3-1 lead in the decider. With Fritz wilting in the Cali­fornia desert, Rune completed the comeback by closing out the match on serve, finishing with a fiery forehand win­ner. “It was crazy. I really just stayed in the moment and kept fighting, trying to play better point to point and I managed to raise my level quite amaz­ingly at the end of the second set, which meant everything for the match,” Rune said.