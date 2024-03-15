Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thurs­day gained 01 paisa against the US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.77 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.78. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs278.9 and Rs281.6, re­spectively. The price of the Euro increased by 42 paisa to close at Rs304.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.88, whereas an increase of 30 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs356.96 compared to the last closing of Rs356.66. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs75.89 and the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged and closed at Rs74.33.